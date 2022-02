U.S.A! The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 VIN 001 70th Anniversary Edition just brought the gavel down for military families. 100% of the $3.6 million hammer price will benefit Operation Home Front. Thank you, @chevrolet!#BarrettJackson #CollectorCar #Scottsdale #SD2022 pic.twitter.com/9eX5xOzA7R