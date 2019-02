Breaking news! I’m very excited to announce that I will be racing the Mint400 & Baja1000 with my buddies Chrissy Buncombe & Maz Fawaz. We will be racing a Brenthel Industries Truck in the Spec6100 TT category. I’m all about new challenges but this is a big one! 😳@Rocket_Msport pic.twitter.com/zQB9jaIseK