Based on this #Model3 #Performance leak from South Korea...

- Weight unchanged from previous LG M3P.

- 355V Nominal Voltage -> LG battery pack!

- 3D3 158kW front motor -> no change!

- 4D2 303kW (new!) -> Performance motors reached peak power at 70-75kph, this one peaks at 110kph! pic.twitter.com/1HMMK32XKJ