#Ukraine: The first photo of a Czech BM-21 MT multiple rocket launcher manufactured by Excalibur Army and received by the Ukrainian army a while ago.



The BM-21 MT is a modernized Grad MLRS placed on a Tatra T815-7T3R2T 4x4 chassis with a new FCS and ballistic computer installed. pic.twitter.com/H0qbHmsYq4